Prices Of Rice, Other Foodstuffs To Fall In 2 Weeks – Minister – The Whistler

Prices Of Rice, Other Foodstuffs To Fall In 2 Weeks – Minister
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh has assured Nigerians that prices of rice and other foodstuffs will crash within the next two weeks. Ogbeh, who doubles as the chairman of presidential task force on soaring prices of foodstuffs …
