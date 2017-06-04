Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prince Harry eats with Muslim community breaking Ramadan fast – Evening Standard

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Evening Standard

Prince Harry eats with Muslim community breaking Ramadan fast
Evening Standard
Prince Harry was today photographed head bowed during the Muslim call to prayer breaking the Ramadan fast with youngsters in Singapore. The prince ate porridge – bubur – and dates to mark the end of the month long period of fasting and reflection at …
Harry eats with Muslim community as prayers offered for London terror victimsDaily Mail
Prince Harry starts visit in Singapore, takes part in breaking of fastAsiaOne
What is Prince Harry doing in Singapore and Australia? All about his 5-day charity trip and polo matchInternational Business Times UK
PEOPLE.com –Channel NewsAsia –The Straits Times
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.