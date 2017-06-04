Prince Harry eats with Muslim community breaking Ramadan fast – Evening Standard
Prince Harry eats with Muslim community breaking Ramadan fast
Evening Standard
Prince Harry was today photographed head bowed during the Muslim call to prayer breaking the Ramadan fast with youngsters in Singapore. The prince ate porridge – bubur – and dates to mark the end of the month long period of fasting and reflection at …
