PRINCESS FIFI EJINDU GLIDES INTO 55

Princess Fifi Ejindu, a successful architect and businesswoman, is a style and fashion icon, any day.

Ejindu, the great granddaughter of Kings James Ekpo Bassey of Cobham Town in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, is well groomed.

Blessed with an uncommon gene, this famed philanthropist has been doing everything humanly possible to maintain her beauty to the admiration of all.

SpyGlass gathered that highly intelligent and well polished Ejindu will be marking her 55 birthday on June 9

Interestingly , as a testimony to her far-reaching philanthropy. She would be celebrated by her loved ones, friends and admirers, especially those that have benefited from her uncommon benevolence. The beautiful princess has touched so many lives in her earthly sojourn; so, for some of the beneficiaries of her kindness, the occasion will provide a rare opportunity to celebrate and pray for her.

Many who know her very well claim that she has a kind of fire inside of her that never burns out.

More so, over the years, she has contributed immensely to the development of her home state in her own capacity.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

