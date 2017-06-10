Princess Kelechi Oghene launches foundation

By Juliet Ebirim

To tackle the high unemployment rate in the country, GMYT Fashion Academy has announced the launch of the GMYT Foundation which will take place on Sunday, the 25th of June, 2017 at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

The GMYT Foundation is an empowerment platform for under privileged women to learn various aspects of fashion illustration, design, and manufacture via scholarship provisions to the GMYT Fashion Academy. The foundation not only desires to train and equip women with skills in fashion design but also seeks to provide business knowledge for its benefactors to enable them start and grow sustainable businesses and in turn serve as vehicles for empowerment and employment.

The vision of the foundation in the second half of this year is to provide “scholarships for 100 women to the academy to learn the business of fashion design”, says Princess Kelechi Oghene.

“If we all can attain a particular skill, we can change and contribute to world growth. Fashion is what I know how to do best and it’s the means I have to empower my fellow women too. And together, we can change the world. And this is my main goal of establishing the foundation”, the Director of GMYT Fashion Academy adds.

According to Princess Kelechi Oghene, in addition to the scholarships, a subsidiary of the foundation, the Learn to Earn Initiative promises in-house employment opportunities to students who go through the training programme on the auspices of the foundation. “While they undergo training, students will have the opportunity to intern with the academy, get paid, and are likely to be retained as illustrators, designers, instructors or production,” she says.

