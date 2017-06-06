Pages Navigation Menu

Principals in Nasarawa schools ignore labour’s call to strike, supervise NECO exams

School principals in Nasarawa state on Monday ignored an earlier appeal by labour for them not to supervise the National Examination Council (NECO) in the area. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that workers in the area had embarked on strike over the failure of the state government to meet their demands. The workers…

