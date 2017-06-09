Prison Is Built For People Not Animals, I May Arrested – Dino Melaye Cries Out

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has during the plenary session on Friday while questioning the Senate’s decision to keep the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission boss, Ibrahim Magu on as the acting chairman of the agency said that he may soon be arrested over his comments.

The senator who has been embroiled in series of controversies over the past months further told his colleagues during the plenary session that prisons are built for human beings and not animals.

While imploring other members of the house to be diligent and not allow favouritism or selective application of the country’s law to cloud their judgement, Dino Melaye pointed out the powers of the senate adding that the president, Muhammadu Buhari, recognizes it.

He said: “I may be arrested immediately after this programme… prison is built for people and not for animals.”

“Posterity will not forgive us when we keep silent in the face of lies and persecution.

“The persecution we went through in the first two years must not continue in the second half. Mr President in leading us in this second half you must put on your seat belt; it is dangerous to drive without a seat belt.

“Where we need to speak the truth as senators, we must speak the truth no matter whose ox is gored. We must begin to identify that there is a uniform law in the federal republic of Nigeria.

“No longer shall we allow the selective application of the law of the land. What is good for Abubakar is good for Nnamdi. Mr President, we have passed some people on the floor of this senate and those people that we have also disqualified by confirmation have been replaced by Mr President.

“That means that the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari recognises the powers of the senate to confirm.

“Why is Magu still in office? Mr President the truth is the truth, we should not have selective application of the rule of law; one law for everybody. We must as a senate we must preserve the integrity of this institution.”

