Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prisoner who murdered his own mother and her friend killed by inmates

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two inmates have been charged with murder following the death of a fellow prisoner who was jailed for killing his own mum and her friend. Police launched a murder investigation after Brett Rogers (pictured below) was found dead in his cell at a maximum security prison. He was serving a life sentence with a minimum […]

The post Prisoner who murdered his own mother and her friend killed by inmates appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.