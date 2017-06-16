Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Privatisation, Panacea To Nigeria’s Aviation Sector’s Challenges – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Privatisation, Panacea To Nigeria's Aviation Sector's Challenges
Leadership Newspapers
Mr. Seun Peters is the managing director of Interjet Nigeria Limited, an indigenous firm that specializes in sale and maintenance of aircraft. In this interview with BAYO AMODU, the renowned lawyer explains how Nigeria's aviation sector can overcome

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.