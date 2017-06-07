Pro-Assad alliance threatens to hit U.S. positions in Syria

A military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad said on Wednesday it could hit U.S. positions in Syria.

The threat which came in a statement in the name of the “commander of the operations room of the forces allied to Syria, warned that its “self-restraint” over U.S. air strikes on government forces would end if Washington crossed “red lines”.

The statement was circulated by a military news unit run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, one of Assad’s military allies.

Assad’s allies also include Iran and Russia.

The statement did not spell out whether Moscow was a signatory to it.

“America knows well that the blood of the sons of Syria, the Syrian Arab Army, and its allies is not cheap, and the capacity to strike their positions in Syria, and their surroundings, is available when circumstances will it,” the statement said.

The U.S. launched air strikes on Tuesday against what it said were Iranian-backed fighters who it said posed a threat to U.S. and U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in southern Syria, the second such attack in three weeks.

The SDF spokesman Talal Silo told Reuters the battle started on Monday and the fighting would be fierce “because Daesh (Islamic State) will die to defend their so-called capital”.

The assault overlaps with the final stages of the U.S.-backed attack to recapture the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State.

It follows months of advances to the north, east and west of Raqqa by the SDF, which includes Arab and Kurdish militias.

Islamic State captured Raqqa from rebel groups in 2014 and has used it as an operations base to plan attacks in the West.

The UN estimates there are approximately 160,000 people left in Raqqa city, but said this was not a formal estimate.

Humanitarian aid organisation International Rescue Committee said 200,000 people were still trapped inside, and warned civilians in Raqqa risk being killed by Islamic State snipers or mines if they try to flee but could be used by the militants as human shields if they remain

The post Pro-Assad alliance threatens to hit U.S. positions in Syria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

