Prohibition of Open Grazing Law: PDP drums support for Benue State Govt – Vanguard

Prohibition of Open Grazing Law: PDP drums support for Benue State Govt
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Benue State has declared its support for Governor Samuel Ortom over the Benue State Prohibition of Open Grazing Law 2017, he recently signed into law. The party described the new law as the best thing to happen to …
