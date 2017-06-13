Pages Navigation Menu

#Project1SlippersPerSlumchild: Donate a Pair of Slippers & Save a Child from Life Threatening Diseases

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

#Project1SlippersPerSlumchild How elated we are to be at it again!! So we keep asking ourselves the question,  how can we help the average slum child live like a normal child,  play like a child without fear of injuries or life threatening diseases? Considering that OVC is more rampant in the slums…We just can’t help but […]

The post #Project1SlippersPerSlumchild: Donate a Pair of Slippers & Save a Child from Life Threatening Diseases appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

