#Project1SlippersPerSlumchild: Donate a Pair of Slippers & Save a Child from Life Threatening Diseases

#Project1SlippersPerSlumchild How elated we are to be at it again!! So we keep asking ourselves the question, how can we help the average slum child live like a normal child, play like a child without fear of injuries or life threatening diseases? Considering that OVC is more rampant in the slums…We just can’t help but […]

The post #Project1SlippersPerSlumchild: Donate a Pair of Slippers & Save a Child from Life Threatening Diseases appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

