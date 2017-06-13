Promoters Drop Floyd Mayweather Charity Fight In Nigeria

The highly anticipated charity match featuring undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather, has been put on hold as organizers withdraw support. Some organisers of the planned charity boxing fight involving American champion, Floyd Mayweather, on Tuesday announced their withdrawal from the event. The fight tagged: “Floyd Mayweather Charity Boxing Match,’’ was scheduled to hold on June 14, …

