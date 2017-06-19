Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prophecy : GFA must not joke about prophecy on Black Stars’ plane crash – Owusu Bempah – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


YEN.COM.GH

Prophecy : GFA must not joke about prophecy on Black Stars' plane crash – Owusu Bempah
Pulse.com.gh
Founder and General Overseer of the Glorious Way Chapel, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has warned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to joke with a prophecy by the General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi who …
Don't joke with Black "Star plane crash" prophecy – Owusu BempahYEN.COM.GH
Ghanaians oppose policy to sponsor Christian pilgrimages, prompts US questionBlasting News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.