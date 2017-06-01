Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prostitutes murder customer after business was done. Read the reason here

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Men of the Ogun State Police command has arrested two prostitutes for allegedly killing one of their customers, identified as Adeyinka Olayinka. The suspects are Kudirat Raji, also known Angela, and Esther Basiru. The incident was said to have occurred on May 30, 2017, at the KS Hotel, in the Ifo Local Government Area of …

The post Prostitutes murder customer after business was done. Read the reason here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.