Protest over Death of Deputy Speaker’s Aide – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 14, 2017


THISDAY Newspapers

Protest over Death of Deputy Speaker's Aide
THISDAY Newspapers
Legislative aides in the National Assembly on Tuesday protested the death of one their colleagues, Mr. Hassan Abiodun, attached to the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun. Abiodun died on June 9, 2017 due to complications from ruptured …
Death of Lasun's aide triggers protest in N/AssemblyDaily Trust
Delayed salary: Legislative aides protest death of Lasun's aideThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

