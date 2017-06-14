Protest over Death of Deputy Speaker’s Aide – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Protest over Death of Deputy Speaker's Aide
Legislative aides in the National Assembly on Tuesday protested the death of one their colleagues, Mr. Hassan Abiodun, attached to the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun. Abiodun died on June 9, 2017 due to complications from ruptured …
