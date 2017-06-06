Protesters demand release of convict over Independence Day bombing

• Group seeks Ubah’s release, urges DSS to obey court order

Protesters in their hundreds yesterday marched through the streets of Yenegoa, Bayelsa State demanding the immediate release of Edmund Ebiware, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his alleged involvement in the Independence Day bombing at Eagles Square, Abuja.

The protest followed last week’s judgment in which Justice Gabriel Kolawole dismissed the treason charges against Charles Okah, who was the principal suspect in the bomb blast the disrupted the Independence Day celebrations in 2000.

He dismissed the charges because evidence cited in court did not prove that President Goodluck Jonathan, who was at the Eagles Square and the purported target of the blast, was intimidated by the attack.

Justice Kolawole had in 2013 sentenced Ebiware to life in jail for his alleged involvement in the Abuja bomb blast that claimed 12 lives.

He had found him guilty on a three-count charge, which included having foreknowledge of plans to bomb the capital city without alerting the authorities.

The protesters are angry that the same court and judge who sentenced Ebiware to life in prison, reportedly reversed the treason charge against Okah, the suspected mastermind of the Independence Day bomb blast.

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills Recreation Sports Club in Nnewi, Anambra State has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to obey a Lagos High Court order directing the unconditional release of Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

A statement signed by the Acting President and Secretary-General of the club, George Adinnu and Christian Idoko condemned Ubah’s continued detention long after Justice Idris ordered his release.

The group, which also cautioned that nothing should happen to Ubah, however alleged that some highly placed individuals and agencies have vowed to nail the businessman by all means.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

