Protesters sack Lagos lawmakers over imminent crisis in community

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Normal activities were temporarily brought to a halt mid-day yesterday, when aggrieved residents in the ancient Orugbo-Iddo Community, Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, LCDAs, of Lagos State, stormed the state House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja to protest over alleged plans to foist a king illegally on the indigenes by some government officials.

The protesting group who claimed it had earlier sent petition to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the House of Assembly and Council of Traditional Rulers, (Obas), said the measure became necessary to take to the street in order to avoid looming crisis in the area if the authorities do not take an urgent step to douse the rising tension among indigenes.

According to them, “All the petitions submitted have been carpeted and suppressed.”

Mr. Kalibi Oshineye, and Prince Lawal Adeleye, elders in the family, who led the protesters, barricaded the road leading to Lagos House, office of the Governor and House of Assembly Complex, forcing security men to divert traffic. Though, most of the lawmakers were not around as they are currently on recess but few members and guests were delayed from gaining access into the assembly complex.

Oshineye narrated thus; “Following the death of our Late King Adekoya Odusanya from Deile Ruling House In September 2016, we received a notice pasted by Epe Local Government in February 13th 2017 declaring the stool of Olofin Ajaye as Vacant and another letter was directed to the Head of Olusi Royal Family to present a candidate to fill the vacant position of Olofin Ajayes stool, it was clearly stated that it was the turn of OLUSI RULING HOUSE according to the gazette of Orugbo-Iddo.

“In the process of presenting a candidate, we observed that one Mr. Adewale Mushafau Abdul who is not an indigene of Orugbo Iddo nor a member of Olusi Royal Family was coming regularly to the community where he has never been to since he was born. He came-in through some political force which put the entire community on enquiry.

“It was brought to our noticed that Adewale is jostling to contest for Obaship position in Orugbo Iddo Town. He initially claimed to be a member of Ogunsimiro Lineage which Mr Taiwo Bello the Head of the branch disowned him immediately and later swapped to Tugbedo Lineage another branch of the family who also denounced him. This has led the Olusi Royal Family members to write a petition to Lagos State Government addressed to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and community Affairs on the 9th of March,2017 to report his illegal activities in Orugbo-Iddo community.”

“If Mr. Adewale Mushafau Abdul forced himself to be enthroned, our ancestors will fight back which might jeopardize peace in the community, as he cannot eulogize our fore fathers.”

It later took the intervention of some government officials to restore peace and normalcy, after some of the leaders were called in for a meeting with lawmakers before the protesters could be pacified.

The post Protesters sack Lagos lawmakers over imminent crisis in community appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

