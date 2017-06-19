Pages Navigation Menu

Provide Treated Mosquito Nets Or No Marriage – Govt. Threatens Intending Couples

The Sokoto state government has imposed the provision of Mosquito nets by intending couples as one of the major criteria for marriage. The latest development is part of plans initiated by the state government to curb malaria and spread of other diseases in the state. The new law introduced by the state government demands will…

