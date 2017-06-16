PSG Give Up On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pursuit

French side Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly withdrawn their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The Ligue 1 runners-up were understood to be on the verge of completing a £70m deal for the Gabon international, who is widely expected to leave the Westfalenstadion when the transfer window reopens.

However Bild reports that PSG boss Unai Emery has decided against pursuing Aubameyang in favour of going after other transfer targets.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique does not believe the Gabon international represents good value for money

The Portuguese transfer guru is now in place at Parc des Princes and the source says Henrique viewed the previously negotiated deal for Aubameyang — with a transfer fee as much as €85 million and an annual salary of at least €10 million — as excessive.

Consequently, PSG have abandoned their interest in the Bundesliga’s top scorer and instead are holding out hope they can still persuade coach Unai Emery’s preferred target, Alexis Sanchez, to join from Arsenal if the Chile international leaves the Gunners this summer.

According to the source, since Henrique has arrived in Paris, the club’s focus has switched to retaining its current young starlets — such as Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Adrien Rabiot — and sorting out the futures of experienced figures, like retired left-back Maxwell and veteran midfielder Thiago Motta.

Aubameyang scored 40 goals and registered five assists in 46 appearances for Dortmund last season, helping them to the DFB-Pokal title.

