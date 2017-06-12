PSP truck crushes man while fighting moving truck’s conductor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Tragedy struck in Lagos, weekend, when a fast moving Private Sector Participant, PSP, truck, under the supervision of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, crushed dead an Okadaman (commercial motorcyclist) at Council Bus Stop, Egbe-Idimu, Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

The victim, simply, identified as Lekan, said to be in his early 30s, was on his way to his newly-rented apartment in the area when the incident happened. His widow is nursing a six-month-old baby.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Shehu Balogun, the incident, which happened at about 7p.m. on Saturday, resulted in pandemonium as every Okada rider in the area went on rampage, attacking other motorists in anger.

Balogun narrated: “The death was avoidable. I saw the Okadaman struggling with the PSP truck over right-of-way.

Provoked to death

“One of the motor boys, who usually perched by the side and atop of the truck, in anger over the Okadaman’s daring act, made some derogatory remarks that reportedly angered him.

“He abandoned his motorcycle by the side of the road with a television set he was taking to his newly-rented apartment, and gave a hot chase after the truck to attack the motor boy.

“He caught up with the truck and held the motor boy by the collar. While they were struggling, the Okadaman lost his grip and fell on the road. Unfortunately, the moving truck ran over him, crushing his head.

“He was left in a pool of his blood, before policemen from Idimu Police Station came to remove the corpse.”

The post PSP truck crushes man while fighting moving truck’s conductor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

