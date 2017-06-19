Public protector to probe into illegal taxis – Herald live
Herald live
Public protector to probe into illegal taxis
The public protector has teamed up with the special investigating unit (SIU) in an attempt to speed up an ongoing investigation into illegal panel van conversions, which saw thousands of goods vehicles being passed off as people-carrying Toyota Quantum …
