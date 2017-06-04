Pages Navigation Menu

Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma’s protection detail – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma's protection detail
Eyewitness News
The DA complained that Dlamini-Zuma is enjoying protection services afforded to visiting heads of state or elected representatives, while she holds no official position. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: AFP. Public Protector · Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
Three councillors gunned down in Dlamini-Zuma's regionTimes LIVE
'Public protector agrees to probe Dlamini-Zuma's VIP protection'Independent Online
Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma's ' VIP protection'News24
Daily dispatch
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

