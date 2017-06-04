Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma’s protection detail – Eyewitness News
Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma's protection detail
The DA complained that Dlamini-Zuma is enjoying protection services afforded to visiting heads of state or elected representatives, while she holds no official position. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: AFP. Public Protector · Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
