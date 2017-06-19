Pulisic Says He Won’t Join Bayern

Borussia Dortmund, midfield sensation, Christian Pulisic says he will not be following in the footsteps of other BVB stars.

The 18-year-old , who plays internationally for USA, says he will not leave Dortmund for Bayern like Lewandowski and Hummels have done in the past.

“I couldn’t do that,” he told Penn Live.

“When I was little I wanted to play in the Premier League but now that I’m in the Bundesliga I’m not planning on a move because that’s what I want to do,” Pulisic said. “I’m really happy there and I’m just kind of going with the flow and I’m happy with it.”

He played 43 times in total for Dortmund last season, scoring five goals and creating a further 13.

