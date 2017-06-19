Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pulisic Says He Won’t Join Bayern

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Borussia Dortmund, midfield sensation, Christian Pulisic says he will not be following in the footsteps of other BVB stars.

The 18-year-old , who plays internationally for USA, says he will not leave Dortmund for Bayern like Lewandowski and Hummels have done in the past.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“I couldn’t do that,” he told Penn Live.

“When I was little I wanted to play in the Premier League but now that I’m in the Bundesliga I’m not planning on a move because that’s what I want to do,” Pulisic said. “I’m really happy there and I’m just kind of going with the flow and I’m happy with it.”

He played 43 times in total for Dortmund last season, scoring five goals and creating a further 13.

The post Pulisic Says He Won’t Join Bayern appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.