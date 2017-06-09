Pages Navigation Menu

Pulling Out? Here's A Nice Way To Get Residency In Mauritius

Mauritius.

It’s a relatively attractive option if you’re looking to book out of South Africa anytime soon.

Thanks to some legislative changes from the Mauritian government, specific programmes have been developed to attract foreign talent, know-how and investment, explains Sovereign Group:

Foreign nationals wishing to work, live or retire in Mauritius can apply to the Board of Investment (BOI), through the Occupation Permit, the Residence Permit or the Permanent Residence Permit schemes. Successful applicants are also eligible to acquire property in Mauritius under prescribed conditions.

And who wouldn’t want to live in paradise?

With changes in the property-owning legislation being enacted, Pam Golding say they are part of a number of new developments in the country:

Property investment in Mauritius is on the increase with international investors who are drawn to Mauritius for its idyllic lifestyle, accessibility and the fact that buying property in Mauritius entitles you to a residency permit.

Yes, all you need to do is buy property and you get a residency permit.

So what kind of property could you find yourself owning? Here are five examples:

Port Louis
4 bedroom house
R2.4 million

The only house in the capital for sale by Pam Golding, I wanted to give you a glimpse of the “normal” lifestyle offered:


Then, there are these:

Blue Bay
6 bedroom house
R25.5 million

Tamarina Golf and Beach Estate
4 bedroom house
R20.1 million

Tamarin
3 bedroom townhouse
R11.4

But what the Pam Golding Property group has done right has been getting involved in a “number of new developments” such as “IRS (Integrated Resort Scheme), RES (Real Estate Scheme) and PDS (Property Development Scheme) schemes”.

Here’s just one look at what these developments offer:

Grand Baie
3/4 bedroom KI Villas
POA

We all know price on application means you’re going to have to have deep pockets to afford one of those.

But with multiple private residence and commercial properties, the options are endless if you’re looking for access to a piece of paradise.

And it’s just a four-hour flight from Jozi. Lekka.

Perhaps you should first go on a holiday there though, and check out this video to see what’s up:

Intriguing.

[source:pamgolding&sovereigngroup]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

