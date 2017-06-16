Purchase your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ Now & Get your Favourite Accessories for FREE | Offer Valid till June 30th

Pages Navigation Menu

Samsung Electronics West Africa has announced the commencement of a promotional offer on its recently launched Galaxy S Series, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. The company has promised to reward customers who purchase the devices between June 12th and 30th, 2017, with free starter kit packs, which contain accessories such as back cover, screen protector, […]

