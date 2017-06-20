Pursue true federalism, restructuring now, law teachers tell FG

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—LAW teachers in the country have urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, pursue the goal of true federalism and restructuring of Nigeria to assuage the feelings of the various ethnic groups in the country.

Rising from the 50th annual conference of Nigerian Association of Law Teachers, NALT, in Awka, Anambra State, the teachers observed that there was a general dissatisfaction with the current state of federalism in Nigeria, particularly, the framework for fiscal federalism and appointment to public offices, thus, necessitating a rethink of the political structure of the country in order to achieve the mechanism of fiscal federalism.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by President of NALT, Professor Godwin Okeke, and General Secretary, Dr. Ikenga Oraegbunam, the association frowned at the manipulation of ethnicity and religion in Nigeria by political elite, which, they noted, constituted a serious threat to national security and development.

According to them, there was an urgent need for government to construct and put in place policy measures and laws that addressed security challenges in the context of the wider perspective of threat to include not only security of life and property, but social security and a right to development of the individual.

The communiqué also recommended an imperative need to carry out fundamental reforms in the country’s system of administration of justice and judicial sector generally, with a view to promoting speedy dispensation of justice and resolution of disputes and boosting the confidence of the people in the Nigerian legal system, particularly the courts.

Among those that attended the conference included the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo; Governor Willie Obiano of of Anambra State and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was represented by Justice Amina Augie, Justice of the Supreme Court.

The post Pursue true federalism, restructuring now, law teachers tell FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

