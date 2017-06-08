Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PWC urges govt to implement mining roadmap – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

PWC urges govt to implement mining roadmap
The Nation Newspaper
The PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has expressed doubt over the implementation of the mining sector roadmap. According to the audit firm, nothing has happened since the blueprint was unveiled about a year ago. Available records, it said, have shown that …
Experts task HR professionals on global standardsGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.