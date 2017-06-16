Qatar ‘grateful’ for food supplies from Turkey – Hurriyet Daily News
|
Hurriyet Daily News
|
Qatar 'grateful' for food supplies from Turkey
Hurriyet Daily News
Turkey and Qatar have established an economic commission to provide necessary food and other needs to the latter, amid the ongoing row with Gulf countries, Qatar's envoy to Turkey has said, expressing his country's appreciation for “the Turkish …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!