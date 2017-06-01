Quadri, Assar fail to lift Africa in Dusseldorf

Africa’s hope in the singles event of the 2017 ITTF World Championships was extinguished on Thursday June 1, after Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Omar Assar were shown exit in the competition.

As the best players from Africa, all hope has been tied to these super stars but things turned out awful as they played their last match of the competition.

It was Egypt’s Omar Assar that fell first but the African champion did not leave without a fight against Hong Kong’s Chun Ting Wong.

Playing with a lot of confidence, Omar Assar started well against his superior opponent who is rated seventh in the world but things were not the same for Assar as he fell 4-2 to his opponent.

Unlike Assar, Quadri could not contain the ferocious left-hand of Denmark’s Jonathan Groth in the match played on the centre court of the competition.

Despite starting well, things seem to have gone awry for Quadri as he fell 12-14, 9-11, 5-11, 6-11 (4-0) to the Danish.

However, Assar took some lessons from the competition which he described as the gathering of the world’s best.