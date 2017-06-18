Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quadri to fly Nigeria’s flag at Ultimate Table Tennis League – TheCable

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TheCable

Quadri to fly Nigeria's flag at Ultimate Table Tennis League
TheCable
Aruna Quadri is the only Nigerian listed among 24 foreign players that will participate in the maiden edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis League in Chennai, India. Quadri, in spite of his second round exit at the just concluded ITTF World
China clinch men's and women's doubles titles at ITTF Japan OpenXinhua

all 29 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.