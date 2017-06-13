Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quality telecom service: Nigeria needs 300,000 masts – NCC

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

CommissNIGERIAN C o m m u ¬ n i c a t i o n sion N CC, has disclosed that over 300,000 telecommunications masts are required to be installed across the federation for effective quality of service delivered to subscribers in the country. The Head of Zonal Operations at the commission Mrs. Helen Obi […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.