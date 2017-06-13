Quality telecom service: Nigeria needs 300,000 masts – NCC
CommissNIGERIAN C o m m u ¬ n i c a t i o n sion N CC, has disclosed that over 300,000 telecommunications masts are required to be installed across the federation for effective quality of service delivered to subscribers in the country. The Head of Zonal Operations at the commission Mrs. Helen Obi […]
