Queen Visits Survivors Of London Tower Block Fire

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William on Friday visited survivors of the blaze that ripped through a London tower block, killing 17 people and leaving many more unaccounted for.

The Queen and her grandson met survivors, volunteers, local residents and community workers at a fitness centre in Kensington, which is providing emergency accommodation for those affected by the fire in nearby Grenfell Tower.

On Thursday, the monarch had praised the fire brigade’s “bravery’’ and the “unbelievable generosity’’ of volunteers who fought to mitigate the tragedy.

The Queen’s visit comes amid an atmosphere of acrimony and confusion.

A speech given near the tower by London Mayor Sadiq Khan was interrupted by hecklers, who said that the fire “could have been prevented.’’

David Lammy, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, called for a criminal investigation of possible “corporate manslaughter’’ as anger grew over reports that fire-safety concerns were ignored.

Both Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn visited the site on Thursday, with May calling for a full inquiry into the blaze.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said that the death toll was expected to climb above the 17 already confirmed.

The police said six victims had been provisionally identified, adding that they were still unable to estimate the number of people missing.

Health officials said on Friday that 24 people are still being treated following the fire, with 12 remaining in critical care, according to the Press Association. (dpa/NAN)

