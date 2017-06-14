Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit noitce on Igbos: Full speech of what Osinabjo told northern leaders

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osibanjo, on Tuesday warned youths in the North that the Federal Government will not take the threats issued to Igbos to leave the region lightly. He spoke during a consultative meeting with elders and leaders of thought in Northern states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The parley also had in attendance the […]

Quit noitce on Igbos: Full speech of what Osinabjo told northern leaders

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.