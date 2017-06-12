Quit Notice: APC North Central Youths Demand Apology

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths from the North-central region have demanded for an apology from a group of Northern youths who recently issued an ultimatum to the Igbos living in the region to leave, saying the threat should be withdrawn without further delay.

Recall that a northern youths group had issued an ultimatum of three months to the igbos in the north to vacate the region, which has drawn outright condemnations across the country.

But reacting to the development in a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the APC North-central zonal youth leader Comrade Terver Aginde, said the unity and progress of Nigeria is bigger than any group or individual.

According to Aginde, “the North-central youths are saying those so called Northern youths who issued that statement should immediately withdraw it and se to all Nigerian people.

Aginde: “How can they say that the Igbos should leave the North, if we may ask, who are those youths or Northern youths who are saying the igbos should leave the North?

“As a zonal youth leader in the current Nigerian government in charge of North Central, I think I have a say as regards the position of the majority of the Northern youths. We are saying that he unity and progress of this country is bigger than any group or individual.”

While calling on Igbos to ignore the call for them to leave the region, the youth leader assured that North-central will continue to work with all regions and ethnic groups in the marriage call Nigeria to ensure the success of the project.

The post Quit Notice: APC North Central Youths Demand Apology appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

