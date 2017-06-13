Quit notice: APGA calls for Igbo defection from APC

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has advised Igbo in the North, in the aftermath of a three-month ultimatum to leave the region, handed down by northern youths, to defect from All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party.

National Organising Secretary of Stakeholders for Willie Obiano for second term, Dr. Jeff Okeke, made the call at Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area when the support group, held a Town Hall meeting, at the weekend.

Over 2,000 participants comprising APGA and some non-members approved Dr Okeke’s view that Obiano deserves a second term in office.

The entire house, affirming Okeke’s point of view on defecting from APC to APGA, said since Arewa youths have rejected Igbo in their territory, Igbo would automatically dissociate themselves from the ruling party which they believe is controlled by Hausa.

They promised 99 per cent votes to governor Obiano in Ogidi.

At the meeting, four quarters of Ogidi community, comprising 30 villages were fully represented, where the national coordinator of the support group, Chief Ekene Enefe told participants that they had to reject APC or any other political party at the polls in the November 18, 2017 governorship election to vote for APGA “which symbolises the late Biafra war lord, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”

He said since APGA is seen as an Igbo party, the best bet would be for Igbo to rally round the party “as our own.”

He reminded the stakeholders the need to return governor Obiano for second tenure, given the fact that his party, APGA, represents Igbo interests.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

