Quit Notice: FG says Igbo free to live anywhere

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The federal government has formally reacted to the quit notice issued to the Igbo by some northern youth groups asking them to vacate the northern region within three months.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja urged the Igbo and other Nigerians to go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

In the statement signed by his Press Secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, the minister “lamented the spate of such spurious and unwarranted calls for separation. He therefore called on all well meaning Nigerians to go about their normal activities as Government would bring to bear the full weight of the Law on any individual or group violating the rights of citizens of the Country. He added that citizens were free to go about their normal businesses and would not be harassed or deterred by any group or persons”.

He further advised “the various ethnic groups to desist from flaming the embers of hate, animosity, discord and disharmony and adhere strictly to the teachings of our good values of religions and cultures that encourage good neighbourliness,national unity and Integration, and love for one another.

“He also advised youth to avoid being instrument of violence, animosity and disharmony among our citizens. And that they should rather focus their attention and energies on actions, that would engender national unity, integration and cohesion”.

Some northern groups had on Tuesday issued a quit notice to all Igbo living in the northern region, threatening to evict them and take over their businesses if by October 1 they refused to leave.

The post Quit Notice: FG says Igbo free to live anywhere appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

