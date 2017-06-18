Quit Notice: Northerners Dresses Up In Traditional Igbo Attire To Show Love To Igbos, Dances Like Igbos (Photos/Video)
After Arewa Youths issued quite Notice to Igbos in North, some group of Northern men were seen a video wearing igbo traditional attire to show love to igbos.
Watch video of them dancing like igbos here
The post Quit Notice: Northerners Dresses Up In Traditional Igbo Attire To Show Love To Igbos, Dances Like Igbos (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!