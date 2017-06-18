Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice on Igbos: Bishop Mike Okonkwo talks tough

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, has described the Kaduna Declaration, which asked Igbo residents in northern Nigeria to vacate, as unreasonable. Okonkwo said Nigeria belongs to everyone and as such no one has the right to sack anybody from any state. The fiery preacher also described the killings […]

Quit notice on Igbos: Bishop Mike Okonkwo talks tough

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.