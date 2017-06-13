Quit notice on Igbos: Nigeria has only two tribes – Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade, simply known as Yemi Alade, has said there are only two tribes in Nigeria. According to her, the two tribes in Nigeria are, ‘The elites and the masses.’ She was reacting to the ultimatum issued by Northern Coalition group ordering Igbos to vacate the region in three months. The ‘Johnny […]

Quit notice on Igbos: Nigeria has only two tribes – Yemi Alade

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

