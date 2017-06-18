Quit notice on Igbos: Planned North, South-East elders’ meeting an exercise in futility – Igbo Youth Movement

The Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, has described the planned joint meeting scheduled to hold on June 22nd, between Northern and Eastern leaders at the instance of the presidency, as a jamboree.‎ Osinbajo met with leaders from the North and the South-East on different intervals at the presidential villa, Abuja, last week. He is expected to […]

Quit notice on Igbos: Planned North, South-East elders’ meeting an exercise in futility – Igbo Youth Movement

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

