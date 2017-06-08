Quit notice on Igbos: Police deploy officers to arrest youth leaders

The Police on Wednesday confirmed that it has deployed officers to arrest youths, who gave Igbos living in the North a three-month ultimatum to leave. Kaduna State Police spokesman, Aliyu Usman, disclosed that its operatives had been directed to arrest the youths, by Governor Nasir El-Rufai. “We have already deployed our men to arrest the […]

Quit notice on Igbos: Police deploy officers to arrest youth leaders

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

