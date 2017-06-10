Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice on Igbos: What Tambuwal told Ndigbo, other tribes in Sokoto

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to avoid inflammatory remarks capable of causing disunity among the people. He spoke against the backdrop of the ultimatum given to the Igbos to leave the North by some youths in Kaduna. The Governor spoke Friday night when he hosted members of Igbo and other communities […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

