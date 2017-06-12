Quit notice on Igbos: You can’t incite us into another war – Oyo-based Igbos

Igbo people resident in Oyo State have declared that no amount of provocation by Northern youths would incite them to fight any form of war again. Speaking through the Onyenlu Ndigbo, of Ibadanland, Chief Aloy Obi, they said those agitating for war against the Igbos should be prevailed upon to allow the people to reside […]

