Quit notice on Igbos: You’re playing with fire – Fani-Kayode warns Northern youths

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the three months eviction notice on Igbos in the North by some Arewa groups. He warned that this time around, any act of war will consume the North who believe they own Nigeria. Fani-Kayode said: “The northern youths must be warned and told in very clear terms […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

