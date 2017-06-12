Quit Notice: On The Day Of The Attack, None Of These Northern Governors Begging You To Stay Will Show Their Face Until After The Killings, Return Now! – MASSOB To Igbos

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, weekend, described the directive given by Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State to arrest the northern youths who issued quit notice to Igbos in the region as deceptive and a cover up for the plots the North has put in place against Ndigbo.

MASSOB made the accusation in a statement issued in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, by its Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel.

Samuel stated that anybody asking Ndigbo to remain in the North was an enemy of Ndigbo.

He accused Northerners of deriving pleasure in shedding the blood of innocent people at the slightest provocation.

He said Ndigbo living in the North should not listen to those false promises made by Northern governors because on the day of attack, none of these governors will show their face until after the killing.

The statement read in part, “Massob is maintaining its earlier stand on the quit notice given to Ndigbo in Northern Nigeria.

“We congratulate them for taking the bull by its horn. When a landlord is no longer interested in his tenants, the best way is to serve him quit notice instead of using thugs to eject him.

“The Northerners have given us quit notice, it is our duty to vacate their land without delay. It is better we part in peace than in pieces.

“The Bible says that two cannot work together unless they agree. The north and the east are like oil and water, which cannot be mixed. Our culture and religion differ.

“We the Igbo value lives, we hate shedding of blood but the Northerners derive joy in shedding the blood of innocent people.

“Anybody encouraging Ndigbo to remain in the north is an enemy of Ndigbo.”

The post Quit Notice: On The Day Of The Attack, None Of These Northern Governors Begging You To Stay Will Show Their Face Until After The Killings, Return Now! – MASSOB To Igbos appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

