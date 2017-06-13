Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice: Stop asking Igbos in North to defend themselves – Group warns Ohanaeze

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A group known as the Peoples Movement for a New Nigeria, PMNN, Yahaya Ndu, has cautioned the Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo against asking its people residing in the North to defend themselves against possible attacks by Northerners. Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ndu noted that such statement was capable of exposing Igbos in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

