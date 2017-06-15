Quit Notice: That Sit-At-Home Order By Biafran Agitators Should Not Have Been Allowed To Happen – Retired AIG Of Police, Ambrose

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabo has explained why some northern youths recently issued ultimatum to Igbos to vacate their land.

He said the quit notice might not be unconnected with the continuous agitation and call for secession by some Igbo groups in the country.

He said the recent sit-at-home observed in the south-east as ordered by Biafran agitators should not have been allowed to happen, noting that government should have moved against those who gave the order.

The former AIG told Daily Trust that the Igbo youths instigated their northern counterparts to give the ultimatum, saying, “It takes two to tango”.

However, the security expert observed that the northern youths over-reacted by the ultimatum because not only Igbos stay in the South East.

“One thing I know is that apart from Igbos and the north, no country can survive two civil wars. Igbos are living in the glass house and throwing stones”, he said.

The ex-AIG stressed the need for government to hearken to the call for restructuring to reduce the attraction for power especially at the centre.

He added, “No Nigerian is praying for disintegration. Anyone praying for Nigeria to break up, the loss would be too much. Let those IPOP, MASSOB stop beating the drums of war because no country survives two civil wars because once it happens, you don’t know when and where it would end”.

“The meeting is a step in the right direction, a proactive measure and confidence building mechanism, meeting different zones in the country and political groups because the way things are going, you don’t know what would happen. And it appears majority of Nigerians are supporting this restructuring, restructure the country so that the centre would no longer be too attractive for anybody”, he said.

The post Quit Notice: That Sit-At-Home Order By Biafran Agitators Should Not Have Been Allowed To Happen – Retired AIG Of Police, Ambrose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

