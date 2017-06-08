Quit notice to Igbo: Ijaws youths laud Middle Belt support for self determination

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA – THE Eric Omare led faction of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has commended the youths of the middle belt for distancing themselves from the quit notice issued to Igbos to leave the northern part of the country by some northern youth organizations.



‎Omare, in a chat with Vanguard said the position of the Middle Belt Youth Council as contained in the statement issued by Emma Zopmal demonstrates maturity and respect for Nigerians from different parts of the country to express their opinion as to the structure of Nigeria.

The IYC leader said: “We state for the umpteenth time that Nigeria as presently structured is suffocating and is in dire need of urgent surgery to reconstruct it so as

to achieve unity, peace and progress.

“It is in this light that we are gladdened by the expression of support for self-determination by the Middle Belt Youth Council. This is a clear message to the caliphate north and the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy that no amount of intimidation and threat would stop the movement for the reconstruction of Nigeria for it to work.”

According to him, “the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta people express solidarity and extend hands of friendship to the Middle Belt Youth Council and the people of the Middle Belt for being their brothers keepers and for their support for self-determination.

“In the days ahead, there shall be robust engagement in coordinating our respective independent struggles towards achieving peaceful self-determination for the people of the Niger Delta, Middle Belta, South East and any other part of Nigeria desirous of self-determination.”

