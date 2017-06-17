Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice to Igbos: I committed no crime, I can say anything – Ango Abdullahi

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

A former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has declared that he has freedom of speech and can utter anything he likes. He said this in an interview with the Punch over his backing of the ultimatum by Arewa youths that Igbos should leave the North on or before […]

