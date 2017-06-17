Quit notice to Igbos: I committed no crime, I can say anything – Ango Abdullahi

A former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has declared that he has freedom of speech and can utter anything he likes. He said this in an interview with the Punch over his backing of the ultimatum by Arewa youths that Igbos should leave the North on or before […]

Quit notice to Igbos: I committed no crime, I can say anything – Ango Abdullahi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

