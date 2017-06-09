Quit notice to Igbos: Northern elders back Arewa youths, say anyone aggrieved should leave

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders’ Forum, NEF, Ango Abdullahi on Friday backed the call by the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups asking Igbos to vacate the region in three months. Abdullahi, while addressing reporters in Zaria, Kaduna State berated Northern Governors Forum for disowning the group, an action he described as a “disappointment.” The NEF […]

Quit notice to Igbos: Northern elders back Arewa youths, say anyone aggrieved should leave

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

